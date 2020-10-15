The shooting of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan’s upcoming film ‘Lal Singh Chadha’ has been completed. Kareena herself has given this information through social media posts. In an Instagram post, Kareena has thanked the entire team of the film along with Aamir Khan for the great journey.

Sharing a photo with Aamir Khan, Kareena wrote – ‘All journeys have an end. Today I finished shooting for the film ‘Lal Singh Chadha’. Hard times, pandemics, my pregnancy and nervousness, no one could stop our spirit. Of course keeping all the safety rules in mind. Thanks Aamir Khan and Advait Chandan. Thank you, great team, the whole crew will miss you.

Let us know that the fans of ‘Lal Singh Chadha’ are eagerly awaiting the release of the film, while the film is being finalized in production rapidly. Kareena left for Delhi in the last week of September to complete the remaining parts of the shooting. Keeping in mind Kareena’s pregnancy, caution and safety norms were strictly followed during the shoot.

Last year, Aamir released Kareena’s first look from the film, in which the actress looked gorgeous with a salwar suit and bindi. Since then, there is curiosity about this film among the fans. The Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer film ‘Lal Singh Chadha’ is directed by Advait Chandan and is a Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forest Gump.