The craze of the Indian Premier League is being seen almost all over the world at this time. IPL fever has also increased on Bollywood these days, many actors-actresses keep sharing some posts on social media about it. Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor is no different. He shared a photo of his son Taimur Ali Khan on Instagram, in which he is seen playing cricket, in the caption of which Kareena wrote, is there any place in IPL? IPL franchise Delhi Capitals has given a heart-warming reply to Kareena’s post.

Kareena shared a photo of Timur playing cricket, writing, ‘Is there any place in the IPL? I can also play. ‘ Timur’s father is Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. Saif’s father was Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, who has been a well-known Indian cricketer. Priyanka Chopra, Karisma Kapoor and Delhi Capitals have also commented on this photo. Comment from the official account of Delhi Capitals reads, ‘We would love to see them thundering with us. A true Nawab always belongs to the Capital City. ‘

Priyanka wrote in her comment that cricket is in Timur’s jeans. The Delhi Capitals team has performed brilliantly so far this season. The team has won five of its seven matches and is second in the points table with 10 points. Under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, the Delhi Capitals have defeated the top teams this season. It is believed that the Delhi Capitals team will definitely be successful in reaching the playoffs this year.