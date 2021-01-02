Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor’s chat show What Women Want appeared in many big actors. Kareena Kapoor’s chat show opened many secrets and many Bollywood stars shared stories related to their lives. Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor has also become a part of Kareena Kapoor’s chat show. Anil Kapoor opened many secrets related to Kareena in his own show. In the chat show, Kareena Kapoor Khan asked Anil Kapoor, ‘Many male actors in Hollywood work in the same project where the female actress is paid equal, so should Bollywood actors do the same?

While answering this question of Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor says, ‘What are you talking about, Kareena’ You have taken too much money from me. ‘ After listening to which Kareena Kapoor becomes quite shocked. Anil further says that, in the film Veere Di Wedding, Kareena Kapoor charged more than Anil Kapoor. Producers were saying, man this is asking for more money from the hero. I told him. Then I told him to give whatever Bebo will ask.

Anil Kapoor said that he does not mind getting less payment from actresses and this has happened to him many times. He said, ‘There are many films where the lead actress took more money from me and I worked happily.’