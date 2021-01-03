Kareena Kapoor Khan, despite being pregnant in recent times, is very active on her work and social media. She often shares her work and home photos with fans on social media. Recently, she shared a picture on her Instagram handle, in which she is seen getting her new appartment designed.

Kareena has described this apartment as her ‘dream home’ in this picture shared on Instagram Story. In the picture, Kareena is seen giving her advice to the interior designer. In this picture, Kareena is seen in a midi dress and her baby bump can be seen clearly. A large book shelf and a hanging chandelier on the roof are also visible in the photo. In this picture, Kareena has told that her favorite interior designer Darshini is preparing her dream home.

Kareena Kapoor shared this picture on her Insta Story

Let me tell you that earlier in an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Saif had told about this new apartment which he had bought during the lockdown. He had told that its renovation is going on and it will be ready soon. It is expected that this dream home will be ready before Saif-Kareena’s second child arrives.



Talking about the work front, Kareena Kapoor last appeared in the film ‘Good News’ with Akshay Kumar. She will now be seen opposite Aamir Khan in the film ‘Lal Singh Chadha’. Apart from this, Kareena Kapoor has also signed Karan Johar’s multi-starrer film ‘Takht’, which is expected to start shooting this year.

