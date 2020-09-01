Kareena is busy finishing work before delivery In these pictures, Kareena is seen exiting a studio in Mumbai. It is being said that Kareena is fully engaged in settling all her work before going on leave for her second child.

Baby bump seen in pictures Kareena is seen in these pictures in a red color dress and her baby bump is seen.

Bebo will become a mother again in February Kareena Kapoor appeared without mask in the studio. Please tell that Kareena is going to be a mother again in February next year.

Kareena in a white dress Apart from this, Kareena has also shared some of her pictures on Instagram, in which her baby bump is seen hidden. Kareena Qatafi is seen in these pictures. Kareena has a video on social media, in which she is seen with her PET.

Kareena’s video with PET

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared the news of her second pregnancy with her fans and has also returned to work once again after the lockdown. Kareena is taking full care of her safety during work. Some of Kareena’s latest pictures have surfaced, in which she is seen exiting the film studio without a mask.