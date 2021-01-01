Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who are soon to be parents again, organized a grand party at their house last night. This party took place in the joy of the new year. It also featured Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemu, Shikha Talsania and her other close friends.

Sharing the pictures of this party on Instagram, Soha gave a glimpse of the dinner party. Apart from this, she also shared a video last night in which she is seen talking to all the people and the house is decorated in a very beautiful way.

Meanwhile, Kareena wishes all her fans Happy New Year and also posted many pictures. Taimur and Saif are seen in these pictures. He wrote in the caption of this post, “At the end of the year, by forcefully penetrating a perfect photo of these two … This year of 2020 would not have been possible without these two people, the sweetest of my life … now onwards Look ahead. You all stay safe. We all love you all so much. Happy New Year. “

Talking about work, Kareena has shot for Aamir Khan starrer ‘Lal Singh Chadha’. He has also played a role in Karan Johar’s drama film ‘Takht’.