Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are going to be the parents of the second baby. In such a way, happiness is being celebrated in the Kapoor family. Everyone is in a mood for celebration. Kareena Kapoor Khan is enjoying this pregnancy as before. Has been spotted many times with Baby Bump. The second youngest guest will come to the house of Kareena and Saif in the year 2021. Randhir Kapoor will become Nana for the fourth time. Be it Kareena Kapoor’s girl or boy, Randhir wants the child to be healthy.

In a conversation with the Times of India, Randhir said that the gender of the child in the Kapoor family has nothing to do. We want the child to be healthy. be happy. And let me tell you that the whole family is just hoping and praying for it. Earlier Randhir Kapoor had said in a conversation with Mumbai Mirror that a brother or sister is wanted to play Taimur Ali Khan and he is going to come.

In an interview to Anupama Chopra, Kareena had said, “Timur is ready for his brother or sister to come”. In praise of Timur, Kareena had said, ‘He is more sensible than his age. We never treat him like children. We treat him like a big man. He is intelligent so he is ready for his brother or sister. ‘