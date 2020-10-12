When it comes to catering for Star Kids, we usually think that they must have a diet plan every day? Their chefs would be preparing new dishes for them every day and they would eat everything of their choice at home. But it is not often that Star Kids have to be very vigilant about their diet plan, even if it is a small cute Star Kid Taimul Ali Khan.

Yes, a few days ago, Taimur’s mother i.e. Kareena Kapoor Khan told in a media interaction that she prepares the diet chart of Taimur herself so that she stays healthy and her pink cheeks always attract others. So, today we are going to tell you about some food items which are Taimur Ali Khan’s favorite and Kareena also gives her permission to eat them.

Rasna Masala Orange: Although little Taimur is not allowed to eat anything at parties, his mother Kareena has given Rasna Masala Orange a place in the diet plan of Taimur. The actress believes that she is proud that this spicy Indian beverage is worthless and is good for the health of her younger Nawab. She also prefers Rasna Masala Orange to keep Timur hydrated.

Rose-Titand Candies: Who’s the kid who doesn’t like candies? Probably none. But Taimur Ali Khan is left with only tinted candies every day. Is this candies the secret of Timur’s rosy cheeks? Although Taimur loves chips, Kareena Kapoor Khan does not allow him to eat them.

Size Zero Food: The practice of size zero in India was started by Kareena Kapoor Khan, seeing that women and girls decided to make their figure zero size. At the same time, the actress keeps junk food away from her little Lal and adds size zero food to her diet. When Timur started eating, he used to eat zucchini pears and carrots as a solid. At the same time, now Timur’s diet includes khichdi, idli and dosa. Also his mother Kareena feeds him seasonal fruits and vegetables.

Swiss Chocolate: Both parents of Timur Ali Khan love Saint Moritz so often that they go on holidays there. We are sure that the Swiss Government will be actively considering honoring Saffina with the Lifetime Achievement Award for Most Predictable Swiss Holiday Technique. At the same time, Baby Timur loves Swiss chocolate. Whenever he returns to India after spending holidays, then there must be a Swiss chocolate box in his bag!

Well, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan are going to be parents again. The arrival of a new member in his family is coming soon. We hope that his younger brother or sister will be healthy and beautiful just like Taimur Ali Khan.