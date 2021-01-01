Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor recently arrived as a guest on Kareena Kapoor’s chat show. During this, Anil told that Kareena had asked him for more fees than the hero for a film. Anil also told that in many films, female actresses have been given more fees than them.

In the What Women Want chat show, Kareena asked Anil Kapoor that the male actors in Hollywood work in the same films in which they get the same fees as the female co-stars. Should Bollywood actors do the same? Anil Kapoor tells Kareena that he has taken a lot of money from her. To this Kareena says, “We are breaking the barriers, we are doing this but now you said that some people are still there.”

After this, Anil Kapoor told in the show that Kareena had demanded a lot of fees from the producers for the film Veere Di Wedding. He said, “Producers told me that Yaar Yeh is asking for more money than Hero. I told you Give me whatever Bebo is asking for. ”

Anil further said that he does not mind if he gets less than the female co-star. He said, “This has happened in many films when the actress has taken more money from me and I did it happily”. Kareena Kapoor and Anil Kapoor worked together in the film Tashan and Webfa. Now both the stars will be seen in Karan Johar’s film Takht after years.