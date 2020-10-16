Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor are going to be seen in the film Lal Singh Chadha soon. Kareena has recently finished shooting for the film and at the end of the shoot Kareena wrote a post to which Aamir has responded. Aamir wrote, ‘What are you talking about, Kareena? Journey over? Of course not … I have asked Advaita to write a few more scenes for both of us so that we can continue shooting with you.

What did karina write

As Kareena wrote, all journeys have an end. Today I finished shooting for the film ‘Lal Singh Chadha’. Hard times, pandemics, my pregnancy and nervousness, no one could stop our spirit. Of course keeping all the safety rules in mind. Thanks Aamir Khan and Advait Chandan. Thank you, great team, the whole crew will miss you.

Let me tell you that in the last week of September, Kareena left for Delhi to complete the remaining parts of the shooting. Keeping in mind Kareena’s pregnancy, the actress’s safety was taken care of during the shoot. Saif and Taimur along with Kareena were also in Delhi.

Kareena Kapoor’s baby bump will not be seen in Lal Singh Chadha

Kareena’s baby bump has started appearing, so the question was in everyone’s mind, how will Kareena shoot ‘Lal Singh Chadha’ with Baby Bump? So according to reports, VFX will be used to hide Kareena’s baby bump.