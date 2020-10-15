Kareena Kapoor is busy settling all her work before going on maternity leave. The work of the film ‘Lal Singh Chadha’ is also happening fast and Kareena Kapoor Khan has completed the shooting of the film. Kareena has also shared a picture from the set after the shooting ends.

Kareena left for Delhi in the last week of September to complete the remaining parts of the shoot, which she has completed. Kareena has also shared the picture of the film’s set with Aamir Khan on her Instagram. Kareena has shared it, writing, ‘And every journey has an end. Today I have finished shooting for the film Lal Singh Chadha. Difficult times. Pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness … but nothing has stopped our passion that we shoot together with safety. ‘



With this post, Kareena has also thanked Aamir Khan and the team of the film. According to reports, keeping in mind Kareena’s pregnancy, special precautions and safety norms were strictly followed during the shoot. Last year, Aamir released Kareena’s first look from the film, which looked very beautiful.

‘Lal Singh Chadha’ starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan is directed by Advait Chandan and is a Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forest Gump.