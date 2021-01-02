new Delhi: Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap recently attended Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chat show ‘Wat Woman Want’. During this, Kareena questioned her about the huge difference in the money that women and male actors get for the films, but Kareena Kapoor could not say anything further from the answers Anil Kapoor gave.

Actually, Kareena asked Anil Kapoor during the show that some male actors of Hollywood have said that they will not do the film unless equal amount of salary will be given to the female actress working with them. So should the actors of our industry also do this?

On this serious question of Kareena, Anil Kapoor said, “You have taken a lot of money from me.” Kareena laughs at this and says that we are breaking boundaries. Anil then went on to say, “I said friend this is asking for more money from the hero. I said give it. So he called me. I said okay.”

Anil Kapoor told, “When the conversation was going on, he called me. I said okay. Bebo give it.” On this, director and actor Anurag Kashyap, who came on the chat show, said that everyone should change from bottom to top. For everyone. There are many amazing writers, so everyone has to change from the bottom to the top.

Let us tell you that Kareena Kapoor and Anil Kapoor have also worked together in films. Both shared the screen in films like ‘Bewafa’ and ‘Tashan’. Now once again, both the stars are going to be seen together in the multi-starrer film Takht. This film is being directed by Karan Johar.

