Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are in the mood for celebrations these days. After the Christmas party, a video of the New Year Party has also surfaced which was held at Saif and Kareena’s house. Now a video of dinner during this party has also gone viral, in which Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, as well as small screen stars are also seen.

Saif Ali Khan seen while cutting meat

Voompla has shared a video from her Instagram account which belongs to the party given by Kareena and Saif. The video is of the dining table on which all the food is sitting for dinner. Saif, Kareena, Soha and Kunal are also seen in this party and Saif is cutting meat. The special thing is that the famous actress of the small screen is also seen in the video, which includes the name of Kritika Kamra. In the video, Kritika is seen having dinner. You can also see the glimpse of Saffrina’s New Year Party.

A spectacular Christmas party was also organized

Before New Year, Christmas party was also held at Kareena and Saif’s house. In which not only family members but also his close friends were involved. Photos of Christmas celebrations were also revealed. In which the entire Kapoor family was seen together. The special thing was that Alia Bhatt was also seen in the pictures of Kapoor family. At the same time, Ranbir has also officially made his and Alia’s relationship. At the moment, Ranbir Kapoor reached Ranthambore to celebrate the new year with the family. Where mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Ridima and her family along with Alia Bhatt were also with them.

Second good news is coming soon to Kareena’s house

Khushi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are going to have happy news in the new year. Kareena Kapoor is pregnant. And soon she will give birth to another child. At the moment, Kareena is completely healthy and taking full care of herself, is completing all her professional projects.

