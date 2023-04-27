Whe Kim Kardashian, just a little bit more of everything: American Christina Ashten Gourkani, also known as Ashten G. on Instagram and OnlyFans, has done everything she can in recent years to look like a more voluptuous version of the Californian reality star.

Among other things, Gourkani had the breasts and buttocks greatly enlarged to emulate Kardashian’s silhouette, including the narrow waist. She also had the nose, eyes and cheeks modeled on those of the reality star with the help of a scalpel and botox.

In her last post on April 18, the model shared three selfies with her followers, and the thirty-four-year-old wore her dark hair in a half-open braid like her role model. “Have a nice Tuesday, 1, 2, 3,” Gourkani had thrown to her more than 600,000 fans on Instagram in addition to the photos.

The judiciary is investigating a homicide

According to an online petition that friends and family are now using to raise funds for Gourkani’s funeral, the model went back to the hospital to go under the knife after the selfies. “In the early hours of April 20, around 4:30 a.m., our family received a tragic phone call,” the statement said. A caller reported that Gourkani was dying.







A little later, the model was declared dead after cardiac arrest. As the family said in their appeal for donations, the California judiciary is now investigating a homicide in connection with a medical procedure.

Gourkani isn’t the first celebrity to die after plastic surgery. In 2007, Donda West, the mother and manager of Kardashian’s ex-husband Ye, better known as Kanye West, collapsed at home. The day before, the 58-year-old former teacher had her breasts reduced and her stomach tightened.

Seven years later it hit the presenter and comedian Joan Rivers. The eighty-one-year-old suffered cardiac arrest during a minor neck surgery during her lunch break in Manhattan.

It is not known through which procedure Kardashian’s double Gourkani died last week. After the call from the relatives to donate a total of 40,000 dollars for the funeral on May 4, only just under 5,000 dollars were collected by Thursday.