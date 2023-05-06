The risk of flooding in the Zaporozhye region due to a dam break at the Kakhovka reservoir has significantly decreased, the water level has dropped. This was announced on Friday, May 5, by Renat Karchaa, adviser to the general director of the Rosenergoatom concern.

“As predicted, we managed to find a technical solution to the problem. <…> Water began to be released. The risk of flooding has been greatly reduced,” he said in an interview with TACC.

Karchaa added, citing sources in the leadership of the Kherson region, that specialists opened one of the sandors of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station and began repairing the Kakhovka main canal. At the moment, the pumps and surviving pipes are being restored.

Earlier, on May 4, Renat Karchaa reported that in the event of a dam break at the Kakhovka reservoir, there is a high probability of flooding not only the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP), but also several settlements in the Zaporozhye region. It was about Kamenka-Dneprovskaya, Blagoveshchenka and Vodyanoy with a population of 15-18 thousand people.

In April, the director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, said that the ZNPP should not become a disaster site. He also noted that the security zone around the ZNPP could be created by the end of 2023. According to Grossi, the risk of an emergency is growing every day, which is why the creation of such a zone is very important.

Zaporozhye NPP is the largest NPP in Europe in terms of the number of units and installed capacity. The object came under the control of Russia following the results of the referendum on the reunification of the Zaporozhye region with the Russian Federation.

The power plant has been under the supervision of IAEA staff since the beginning of September 2022. The mission of the organization arrived at the Zaporizhia NPP after shelling of the territory of the station by Ukrainian troops.