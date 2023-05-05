In the event of a dam break in the Kakhovka Reservoir, the territory of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) may be flooded due to high water levels. This was announced on Thursday, May 4, Advisor to the Director General of the Rosenergoatom Concern Renat Karchaa.

“The break of this dam poses a threat to both Energodar and Zaporozhye NPP. The power cable lines of the spray pools and pumping units will be flooded at the station,” he said in an interview with TASS.

Karchaa emphasized that this could create problems with the operation of the station and risks for nuclear safety.

Also, according to him, in case of flooding, at least three settlements will suffer: Kamenka-Dneprovskaya, Blagoveshchenka and Vodiane. We are talking about 15-18 thousand people.

“There are two ways out here: either the Ukrainians stop shelling and let us repair the dams damaged by their artillery, and we will dump the water and eliminate the threat, or these people will have to be evacuated,” summed up Karchaa.

Earlier, May 4, special correspondent “Russia 24” Olga Kurlaeva said that the water level in the Kakhovka reservoir in the Zaporozhye region had almost reached a critical level, dozens of villages could be flooded.

Nuclear physicist Andrey Ozharovsky told Izvestia that problems at ZNPP should not arise due to the fact that the water level in the Kakhovka reservoir has risen by 17 m. According to him, problems appear when the level drops below a critical level, and not above .

In April, the director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, said that the ZNPP should not become a disaster site. He also noted that the security zone around the ZNPP could be created by the end of 2023. According to Grossi, the risk of an emergency is growing every day, which is why the creation of such a zone is very important.

On April 5, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia continues to work on the parameters for creating a security zone around the nuclear power plant, but this dialogue is not progressing smoothly.

Zaporozhye NPP is the largest NPP in Europe in terms of the number of units and installed capacity. The object came under the control of Russia following the results of the referendum on the reunification of the Zaporozhye region with the Russian Federation.

The power plant has been under the supervision of IAEA staff since the beginning of September 2022. The mission of the organization arrived at the Zaporizhia NPP after shelling of the territory of the plant by Ukrainian troops.