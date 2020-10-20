Highlights: The robbery bride and her four gang companions arrested

Karauli

The local police have been successful in arresting the robber bride and her four companions of the interstate gang who cheated them with a large amount in the name of marriage. Thanaprabhari Kailash Chand Bairwa said that on the instructions of Superintendent of Police Mridul Kachhwa and DSP Kishori Lal, a campaign of criminals has been launched in the area. In the same campaign, the police have taken a big action and arrested five people, including a bride belonging to an interstate gang who cheated in the name of marriage.

Bride was brought to sister’s house

Thanaprabhari Bairava told that Dinesh Jat, a resident of Devpura village in Bharatpur district, had lodged a report that Pinki alias Sudha, a resident of Delhi, got her married to Kumari Kaiya, a resident of Delhi, on October 12. Two lakh rupees were also taken from him for this. After the marriage was completed on October 12, he brought the bride to his sister’s house in Hindaun, from where his wife Kare escaped on the night of October 14 with jewelry, clothes, cash etc. Therefore, a case was registered after this.

Caught from a clue from cyber team

Thanaprabhari said that on the mobile phone, a woman named Sudha of Dinesh Jat, a victim of loot in the name of marriage, used to talk. On this, the police obtained information through cyber cell, then the information about the fake bride and the gang members who got the fake wedding was revealed. The girl whom Dinesh married on 12 October is a resident of Delhi. It was also revealed that his name is not bothered, but Shumbul. Smile also lives with him, who hails from Hyderpur, Delhi. The police have arrested Sudha, Shumbul, Muskan, Ramchandra, Ajith, who are associated with the gang after the whereabouts of the gang through the cyber cell. Now the police are strictly questioning other incidents.