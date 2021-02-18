Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic defeated Russian Aslan Karatsev in the semifinals of the Australian Open. On Thursday, February 18, reports “Sport-Express“.

The match ended with the score 6: 3, 6: 4, 6: 2 in favor of Djokovic.

In the final, Djokovic will face the winner of the match Daniil Medvedev (Russia, number four in the world ranking) – Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece).

In the quarter finals of the tournament, Djokovic defeated the representative of Germany, Alexander Zverev. The meeting of four sets lasted 3 hours 34 minutes, ending with the score (6: 7, 6: 2, 6: 4, 7: 6) in favor of Djokovic. At the end of 2020, the Serb was again officially approved in the status of the first number in the world ranking of the Association of Professional Tennis Players.

On February 16, it was reported that Karatsev reached the semifinals of the Australian Open tournament, having won the quarterfinal match against Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov. The result is 2: 6, 6: 4, 6: 1, 6: 2 in favor of Karatsev. The game lasted 2 hours and 25 minutes.

As experts noted, Karatsev achieved an outstanding result at the Australian Open. After defeating the ex-third racket of the world Grigor Dimitrov (2: 6, 6: 4, 6: 1, 6: 2), he became the first semifinalist of the debut Grand Slam tournament.

In addition, the Russian is only the fifth qualifier in history (made his way to the main draw through the qualification) who managed to reach the semifinals. The last time Belarusian Vladimir Volchkov achieved such a result at Wimbledon-2000.