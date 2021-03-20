Mounir Rahmeh (Dubai)

The Russian Don Ruslan Karatsev was named in gold letters in the record of the Dubai International Professional Tennis Championship, by winning the 29th edition of the Dubai International Tennis Championship at the expense of South African Lloyd Harris on Saturday, 6-3 6-2, in a quick 75-minute match.

The coronation ceremony was held in the presence of Sheikh Hasher Al Maktoum, President of the Tennis Federation, in a festive atmosphere, at the end of an exciting week of intense competitions for a group of international tennis stars.

“I feel very happy to win a title that came after a lot of effort during an exhausting week of strong competitions,” Karatsev said after the coronation. He added: Despite the tension I was experiencing before the final, I really did my level and succeeded in clinching the title.

Regarding the happy start he is experiencing this year by reaching the semi-finals of the Australian Open and crowning the Dubai championship, the Russian champion explained that the hard work by the coaching staff gave positive results, and thanked his family and friends who supported him during his career.

It is noteworthy that Ruslan Karatsev participated in this version with an invitation card from the organizing committee of the tournament, and presented strong levels in all roles, deserving of reaching the final, especially after the removal of his countryman Andrei Rublev, ranked 9 in the world, by two groups of 6-2, 4-6 and 6-4, to confirm that he is the champ Distinguished and strong player this season.