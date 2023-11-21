













Karate Kid: his new film will unite Jackie Chan and Daniel Larusso to train a new hero | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









The announcement of the new karate Kid came across a video where Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan appear. In it they confirm that this will arrive but they also make a call to the population. Well, they want the next protagonist to be an unknown person from the public.

The official website gives more details of what they are looking for. They are interested in a young person between 15 and 17 years old who is Chinese or has Chinese ancestry. It will also give them more opportunity if they have experience in martial arts or dance. It is not necessary that they have experience as an actor.

The casting site also indicates that the next film karate Kid It will be filmed between March and June 2024. That is to say, we will probably see the next entry to the franchise sometime in 2025.. Do you know anyone who could be the next protagonist or will you do the casting yourself?

What else is on the way for Karate Kid?

Currently fans of karate Kid They are waiting for the sixth and final season of their spin-off series, Cobra Kai. Although it does not yet have a release date, it sounds very promising. After all, its creators assured that this season will be the most exciting of all.

Source: Netflix.

As for cinema, only the recently announced film by Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan is on the way. However, it is possible that it could give rise to its own series of sequels and spin-offs, if it goes well. Would you like the franchise to continue beyond these projects?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about movies and other topics.

(Visited 20 times, 20 visits today)