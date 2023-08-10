With the announcement of a new delay for the next chapter of the saga of Karate Kid (which we remind you will be a prequel to what we know so far), Sony Pictures releases us new details on the plot of this film which, although it moves from 7 June to 13 December 2024 remains one of the most anticipated of next year.

Due to the block on the series Kobra Kaidue to the strike of writers and actors in Hollywoodfans have gone wild on the web asking for more and more details about the plot of the previously announced film. Production List was able to post the following:

Li is a skilled wrestler and student from Beijing who sees his life uprooted when his mother decides to move to Brooklyn for a business opportunity. Li grapples with a tragedy from the past and clashes with her doctor mother, who is facing the same tragedy but in a completely different way. While her mother is against violence and kung fu, Li finds purpose by training Victor in the art and finds himself back in the ring.

It would seem that the film will feature the participation of Jackie Chan which as we know has already participated in the reboot of the saga back in 2010; there seems to be no information about the possible participation of the then co-star Jade Smith.