Ben Wang has been confirmed as the star of the new 'Karate Kid' movie. Two months after the announcement of a new film in the iconic saga, Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio They found the person in charge of heading their new project, which will unite them for the first time in a film of the franchise and in which they will play the characters they brought to life in previous projects. Wang is recognized for his work in 'American Born Chinese', a Disney series in which he stars.

It should be remembered that, in November 2023, Macchio and Chan recorded a video together in which they confirmed that they were in the development of a new film 'Karate Kid' and that both would act in it. Likewise, they indicated that they would open a global casting in order to find their protagonist, who had to have Asian features and who, finally, already has an identity.

As The Hollywood Reporter reports, Ben Wang had an outstanding audition, in which he not only demonstrated a great connection with the character, but also speaks fluent Mandarin and is skilled in the practice of various martial arts, among which are karate, wing chun/kung fu, gumdo, kempo and taekwondo. With this, he perfectly fits the requirements for the role.

Wang already showed a bit of his skills in 'American Born Chinese', a Disney miniseries that adapts the comic of the same name by Gene Luen Yang, and where he shares a cast with Michelle Yeoh. In this way, Wang is the only actor confirmed in the new sequel to 'Karate Kid', where he will share the cast with Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan and which will be directed by Jonathan Entwistle ('The End of the F***ing World').

What other productions did Ben Wang work on?

As can be seen on his IMDb profile, Ben Wang He participated in films such as 'Sex Appeal' (2022), 'Chang machaca' (2023), 'Good Egg' (2023) and 'Mean Girls' (2024). On the other hand, he was also part of the cast of series such as 'MacGyver' (2021), 'Launchpad' (2021), 'The Last Original Gangster' (2021), 'Search Party' (2022) and 'American Born Chinese' ( 2023).

Likewise, he participated in writing the script and directing two short films: 'Walter and France', in 2021, and 'Happy New Year, Jamie Morgenstern' in 2023.

When is the new 'Karate Kid' movie released?

The new tape 'Karate Kid'which does not yet have an official title, It is scheduled to premiere on December 12, 2024.. His story will focus on a young Chinese man who will discover his talent for martial arts under the guidance of a strict mentor.

With this movie, Ralph Macchio will return to the saga after 35 years, after occupying the role of Daniel LaRusso in 'Karate Kid III: The Last Stand', while Jackie Chan He joins the film 14 years after 'Karate Kid', a film in which he shared roles with Jaden Smith.

