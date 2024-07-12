Another beloved intellectual property from the eighties is preparing its return to the world of video games. This time it is karate Kid who has just presented his new game known as Street Rumble. This will be a beat em up with a retro style and the characters from the movies.

The trailer shows us that we will go through a playable version of the entire original trilogy of karate Kid. From his first fights on the beach with Johnny to the confrontation and deceptions of Terry Silver in the third part. Of course, with changes to give us action at all times.

It is also evident that the title can be enjoyed by four players at the same time. The characters to choose from are Daniel LaRusso, Mr. Miyagi, Ali Mills and Kumiko. Each one with their own special movements and with an aesthetic that reminds us of the beat em ups from the Super Nintendo era.

Source: GameMill Entertainment.

The Karate Kid: Street Brawl It goes on sale next September 20 for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/SIt’s the brainchild of Game Mill who also made the Cobra Kai games, so they’ve already got experience with the IP. Will you give it a shot?

What else can we expect from Karate Kid?

In recent years the franchise has regained popularity due to the Cobra Kai spin-off series. The show is approaching the premiere of its fifth and final season, which will be divided into two parts. The first will be released on September 20 of this year and the second in early 2025.

As for cinema, work is already underway on a new film karate Kid. This one will have a new young protagonist but its teachers will be Daniel LaRusso and Mr. Han from the 2010 version with Jaden Samith.It is not yet known how the two characters will unite, but the film is set to be released on May 30, 2025. So there is still a lot to look forward to from this franchise.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.