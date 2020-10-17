Karate | Karate’s Olympic hope Titta Keinänen adapted to the Korona era: “At first it felt good that the pace made it easier”

Keinänen admits that the cancellation of the European Championships would flutter.

Karateka Titta Keinänen the most important year of his career so far was completely revolutionized by the corona, and the course of the year changed.

Keinänen, who represents the Eura Karate Club, is seventh in the world rankings in the 68 kg series. Korona cleared the race calendar and also changed the practice.

“The European Championships at the end of March were canceled just ten days before the tournament. The cancellation would flutter a bit as I was in a good mood. Annoyed. During the corona period, the cancellation of the European Championships has been the biggest thing for me, ”26-year-old Keinänen concludes.

Korona changed the course of the year.

“There would have been an Olympic qualifier ahead, maybe the Olympics and the World Cup in November.”

Swing the race calendar has remained empty. On Saturday, he showed his skills in the Finnish Karate Championships in Hämeenlinna and won his series convincingly.

Earlier in the Finnish Championship weekend, Keinänen competed in the Finnish Open two weeks ago.

“You can’t influence situations yourself. You just have to adapt. I had a tight race tube in the back, so at first it felt good that the pace made it easier. ”

He has been able to keep his motivation good, even though the future is uncertain all the time.

“Motivation has remained good. I have had a really hard passion for working out. Now is the time to develop myself mentally and physically. Spiritual development is the practice of managing thoughts, ”says Keinänen.

Corona has posed challenges to all sports, but already in Martial Arts like karate, training is its own big challenge.

“I trained for 3-4 months with two of the same girls. We developed technical issues in particular. ”

Keinänen, who lives in Turku, believes that he will get the most out of the year. He has had no problems with self-teasing.

“So far, I haven’t had any problems with tsem. In addition, I have had to practice intact, “Keinänen convince.

The winter race calendar is a mystery.

“It’s a big question mark. So far, there are races on the calendar, but I can’t say for sure. Let’s see how it goes. ”

“There should be an European Championships in May. An important Olympic qualifier is in Paris in June, ”says Keinänen.

He is seventh on the Olympic list, but based on the list, only the top two karate members will be eligible for the Olympics. Ten athletes are eligible for the Olympics per series.

If Keinänen will make it to the Olympics, he is definitely a medal favorite. The best merit of his career is the European Championship bronze from last year. In addition, he has two Premier League sub-race wins.

Titta Keinä is coached by her father Kai Keinänen.

“The role of the father has been big. I have grown very fond of tatami mats on the edge “, says Titta Keinänen.