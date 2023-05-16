Dubai (WAM)

The Karate Federation approved the foreign participation program for national teams in the coming period, which includes 3 major tournaments during the period from July to October.

This came during a meeting of the Federation’s Board of Directors, chaired by Major General (M) Nasser Abdul Razzaq Al Razooqi, President of the UAE and Asian Federations, Vice President of the International Karate Federation, which was held at the Dubai Police Officers Club.

The Council agreed to participate in the Asian Karate Championship for adults in Malaga, Malaysia, from 21 to 23 July, the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, from 5 to 7 October, as well as the World Championships for adults in Budapest, Hungary, from 24 to 29. next October.

The Council also discussed the participation of the national teams in the Arab Sports Games in Algeria during the period from 10 to 12 July next, and the Asian Indoor Games Championship in Thailand next November.

The President of the Federation directed the formation of a special organizing committee for the Cup of His Highness the President of the State, to be held on May 27.