Karaoke | Is your karaoke prowess popular with other Finns? This is what the karaoke top list looks like from the past year

The Eurovision craze had Helsinki's karaoke singers in its grip until a turnaround happened in December.

Eurovision drug won't let up in Finland – at least if that's what you can conclude from this year's most sung karaoke songs.

Recent statistics from the domestic karaoke app Singa show that the most sung song in Helsinki and in the whole of Finland this year was Wrapper Cha Cha Cha.

Eurovision hit the perennial favorites of karaoke had to give way, ie Rauli Badding Somerjoen Paradise and the most sung song in Finland last year Summer of Lapland Vesa-Matti from Loir.

Other songs by artists who have participated in the New Music competition in recent years also fit into the list of the most sung in Finnish karaoke: Hot– band Overpowered is number seven. Bessin, by Erika Vikman and Portion Boys the songs can be found among the hundred most sung songs.

Helsinki and the most sung karaoke songs in all of Finland pretty much go hand in hand. The top ten songs have the same songs, but in a slightly different order.

The most sung karaoke songs in Finland this year

1. Cha Cha Cha – The Wrapper

2. Paradise – Rauli Badding Somerjoki

3. Summer in Lapland – Vesa-Matti Loiri

4. The guitar of sorrows – Agents, Topi Sorsakoski

5. Blue scarf – Souvarit

6. Just ask – Kirka

7. Overwhelming – Hot

8. Condemned to walk – Samuli Edelmann, Vesa-Matti Loiri

9. Home wine – Anna Hanski

10. Silver moon – Olavi Virta

11. Cottage road – Arttu Wiskari

12. Head to Toe – BEHM

13. Green meadows – Olavi Virta

14. Fifteenth Night – Juice Leskinen

15. Wild animal – Ramses II

16. You are everything – Topi Sorsakoski

17. Table of sinners – Erika Vikman

18. Angels for each other – Jope Ruonansuu

19. Evil lurks – Marko Haavisto & Poutahaukas

20. Ukkometso – Pate Mustajärvi

Finn music and Iskelmä is still really popular among karaoke singers, says Singa. There are only four international songs in the list of the hundred most sung songs, two of which entered the charts due to the popularity of movies in recent years.

These are A Star is Born became familiar from the movie Lady Gaga's and Bradley Cooper's Shallow, and Queen-sounded in the movie Bohemian Rhapsody.

In December there was a radical change in the most popular song selections in homes and karaoke places: Christmas songs got ahead of the Eurovision hits.

Apart from Christmas songs, only Rauli Badding Somerjoki, Vesa-Matti Loiri and Käärijä remain among the ten most popular songs in Helsinki at the moment.

Helsinki's most popular karaoke songs at the moment

1. The sky in my lap – Suvi Teräsniska

2. I make Christmas in my heart – Vesa-Matti Loiri

3. Sylvia's Christmas Carol – A Christmas Carol

4. Cha Cha Cha – The Wrapper

5. Paradise – Rauli Badding Somerjoki

6. Summer in Lapland – Vesa-Matti Loiri

7. Joulumaa – Katri Helena

8. The sparrow on Christmas morning – A Christmas Carol

9. The guitar of sorrows – Topi Sorsakoski, Agents

10. Let Christmas come – Christmas carol

“Generally speaking, when people have free time and are in a festive mood, karaoke is cool. The end of the year is a perfect example of this. The number of songs will increase by about 30 percent in December,” Singa's marketing director Jouni Salasola tells.

Finland's most popular artists in karaoke this year

1. Kari Tapio

2. Olavi Virta

3. Topi Sorsakoski

4. Paula Koivuniemi

5. Souvars

6. Agents

7. Katri Helena

8. Reijo Taipale

9. Vesa-Matti Loiri

10. Clear

Statistics come from Singa's consumer application on mobile, computer and smart TV, as well as from more than 1,200 restaurants, nightclubs, libraries, nursing homes and other singing venues using Singa's commercial service. There are more than 100,000 pieces to choose from.

Finland's most popular music styles in karaoke this year

1. Iskelmä

2. Pop

3. Rock

4. Alternative

5. Rap/hip hop

6. Metal

7. Electronic

8. Folk

9. Seoul

10. Children's music

Correction 15.12. at 9:32 p.m.: You got the wrong idea about the story earlier that Bohemian Rhapsody -song would have only become popular Queenwith the movie. In reality, it only made it to the list of Singa's most sung karaoke songs only because of the movie popularity of the last few years.