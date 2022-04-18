Granada has given a swerve in its initial idea after the heavy defeat against Levante and has decided to throw its last bullet to seek salvation. Rubén Torrecilla, who arrived with the interim poster, will finally not finish the season. Aitor Karanka will be in charge of trying to save a drifting team in the six days remaining to finish the course.

The coach from Vitoria takes the reins of the team from now on. In fact, tomorrow, Tuesday, he will direct the training session and on Wednesday he will make his debut on the bench at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Aitor Karanka’s career as head coach has been marked by a long career in England from 2013 to 2021 at Birmingham, Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough, with whom he achieved promotion to the Premier League.

Karanka also knows LaLiga in depth with 14 seasons in the First Division as a player for Real Madrid and Athletic, and three seasons at Real Madrid as assistant manager from 2010 to 2013 under Mourinho.