Transmit peace of mind: Costs. You have to see from tomorrow, everything was very fast. The atmosphere that I found was one of anxiety, but all eager to help. The atmosphere is the same, more than the tie, the feeling of the team has strengthened. Now with that effort and commitment to continue working. They have improved concepts that I work more on and we are on that path. That they assimilate my concepts without forgetting what they had already worked on because it is difficult to change everything in ten days.

Defense and Arias: I don’t have eleven, there is still a training session. The other day you saw everyone in the field, but there are many with tweezers after a long time without playing. One of them is Arias. He is a player that I know and like and I have had talks to see how he is. The best thing I have found is the predisposition. I have to think well and decide if it is the moment that is one hundred percent or if it is a risk. Tomorrow is not a game to risk or try.

Play in Los Cármenes: The stadium is going to be like always, it’s going to be a pressure cooker. People will be with the team and I am convinced that they will support us. In 90 minutes there are going to be good moments and not so good ones and there I’m sure the fans will help us. At least that in those moments the team is compact and involved.

State anxiety: Nobody expected the situation the team is in at the beginning of the season and to a certain extent it’s normal. We analyzed the Wanda game and we realized that this commitment was seen from the outside, but organization is lacking. We cannot comment on errors.

Celtic: He dominates all facets of the game, he has high-quality players, he has practically played with 16 or 17 players, he doesn’t change much and he has great pressure after losses and controls transitions. With Aspas, Mina, Nolito… we have to think about ourselves, what are their weak points to attack them.

Homegrown: Yes, they have trained with us all week. They have been part of the first team. It depends on how they see it, for them it is an opportunity, it is clear that one is going to play, or the two or three. They have shown this week that they can play and with the maturity they have, they are going to face it.

What to do tomorrow: Celta is recognizable, but in many facets. When you play against them the problem is that he dominates all facets. We have to be us, especially in the phase with the ball, and without the ball, be together and orderly, because otherwise we will have problems. Don’t give transitions options.

Machis, Molina, Soro: I would like to say that they are all one hundred percent, but no. Let’s see how they are in the last session. You have to manage it well.

Heat: I just arrived and I’m not going to say much about the schedules either, the heat is for both of us. I’m going to be here a long time and I won’t make excuses for being hot, it doesn’t lead anywhere,

Goals: He is the player that I would like to have one hundred percent, he is training, but they are not. Just seeing that leadership capacity that he has, that quality, just his presence is already important. If he can play the next games he will be very helpful because of his experience, quality and personality.