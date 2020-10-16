The film Kuch Kuchh Kehta Hai, directed by Karan Johar, has completed 22 years. On this occasion, Dharma Productions tweeted with their Twitter handle in which they tagged Shahrukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukherjee, Karan and Aprove Mehta. Anupam Kher was not tagged on this tweet on which the actor has made his point. Anupam tweeted and said that I am also a part of this film, I would also tag me.

Anupam Kher tweeted, ‘Hum Bhi Tha Dost in the film. We would have tagged it as well. Well … happy to be a part of the film.

Hum bhi the film mein dost. Hum Ko bhi tag kar diya hota. Anyway !! Happy to be part of this film !! 4 @DharmaMovies # 22YearsOfKKHH https://t.co/3x5oWdviPF – Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 16, 2020

Apart from these stars in the film, Sana Saeed, Archana Puran Singh, Farida Jalal and Himani Shivpuri were also in important roles. While Salman Khan did a cameo in the film, Shah Rukh’s character was Rahul, Kajol’s Anjali and Rani Mukerji’s character was Tina. Let me tell you that Karan had approached his friend Twinkle Khanna earlier for the role of Tina but he refused. Then Rani was cast by Karan on the advice of Shahrukh and Aditya Chopra.

Kareena finishes shooting Lal Singh Chadha, Aamir Khan demands this from director

Amitabh Bachchan said – used to sweep the house everyday in lockdown and am still doing it

Twinkle also told about this in Karan Johar’s show Koffee with Karan. Twinkle jokingly said, “I could have given only one hit film in my career and that was Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, but I left that too.” After this, Rani was offered the film and thus I made Rani Mukerji’s career.