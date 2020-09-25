Many big stars are on the radar of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after the drug connection case surfaced in Bollywood. At the same time, according to some reports, NCB is eyeing the party held at Karan Johar’s house in 2019. Please tell that Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh had complained about this party of Karan Johar to NCB Chief Rakesh Asthana. He also handed over some evidence to Rakesh Asthana, according to which a drug party has taken place at Karan Johar’s house. Therefore, people present in this party can come under the scanner of NCB investigation.

Rakulpreet said – Kshitij Prasad used to supply drugs

NCB suspects cocaine use in Karan Johar’s party. After the interrogation of Actress Rakulpreet Singh, investigation on this party can begin. Let us tell you that Rakulpreet has taken the name of Assistant Director of Dharma Production Kshitij Prasad during NCB’s inquiry. It is said that Rakulpreet has taken the name of 4 celebrities, whom Kshitij Prasad used to supply drugs as a matter of fact.

Dharma production employee questioned

NCB is questioning Kshitij Prasad. During this time, he has named his friend and assistant director Anubhav Chopra, who has worked with Dharma Productions. NCB officials are now questioning him as well. The NCB on Friday raided the house of Kshitij Prasad and recovered the drugs. However, there is no information about the amount of drugs found. According to reports, Horizon and Anubhav have been asked about Karan Johar’s party.

These stars joined Karan Johar’s party

The party at Karan Johar’s house was attended by many celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor. Karan Johar shared the video of this party on social media on 28 July 2019.