Mumbai: On behalf of Karan Johar, it was said in the clarification that the party is talking about the consumption of drugs in my house on 28 July 2019, it is completely wrong. I have already clarified it and I am still saying that my At the party hosted at home, there was no drugs nor congestion.

This talk about Kshitij Ravi Prasad and Anubhav Chopra

Karan said that the media is being misled by Dharma production wrongly. 2 people who are being associated with Dharma Production are being told to be close to me or very close to me. I have no connection with him or Dharma Production, nor do I know him personally. Dharma production and I have nothing to do with what he does in his life outside.

Kshitij is associated with Ravi Prasad Dharma Production’s sister company Dramatic Entertainment on contract in the year 2019. Which could not be materialized.

While Anubhav Chopra has no connection with Dharma Productions, he joined us in November 2011 and January 2012 as Second Assistant Director for a short film which was released in 2013. There is no connection with Dharma Production.

Drugs case: NCB detained film director Kshitij Ravi Prasad after questioning

Drugs case: Rakul Preet Singh interrogated for four hours, during this period, referring to Riya Chakraborty