Filmmaker Karan Johar was one of the most active users on social media. Following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and heavy protests over alleged nepotism controls, he has reduced his social media activities. Although Karan Johar has made a comeback on social media after a long span of two months, he still succumbed to trolls.

Karan Johar gave information about becoming a writer on Twitter

Karan Johar announced his debut as an author on Tuesday, giving information about the ‘first picture book for children’ on his Twitter handle. He wrote with it, wanted to share something exciting! My first picture book for children! Coming soon! ‘

Users trolled fiercely

The social media users of Karan Johar’s post started trolling him. One wrote, ‘No we don’t want to see.’ Another user wrote, ‘This book will also be filled with stories of nepotism products. Nothing is known except nepotism products. ‘

Karan Johar shared funny videos of children in lockdown

Let us tell that during the lockdown, Karan Johar used to share funny videos of his son Yash and daughter Roohi. After the death of Sushant Rajput, he stopped sharing videos and photos on social media.