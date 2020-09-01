Karan Johar announced his debut as an author on Tuesday, giving information about the ‘first picture book for children’ on his Twitter handle. He wrote with it, wanted to share something exciting! My first picture book for children! Coming soon! ‘
Users trolled fiercely
The social media users of Karan Johar’s post started trolling him. One wrote, ‘No we don’t want to see.’ Another user wrote, ‘This book will also be filled with stories of nepotism products. Nothing is known except nepotism products. ‘
Karan Johar shared funny videos of children in lockdown
Let us tell that during the lockdown, Karan Johar used to share funny videos of his son Yash and daughter Roohi. After the death of Sushant Rajput, he stopped sharing videos and photos on social media.
Karan Johar took Yash-Ruhi’s screen test
.
Leave a Reply