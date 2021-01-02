Bollywood’s well-known producer-director Karan Johar has released the first look of the film ‘Mumbaikar’ on social media. In this film, Vijay Sethupathi, star of South Indian films, and Vikrant Messi, who make a mark in the ‘Mirzapur’ web series, will be seen in the important role in this film.

Producer-director Karan Johar has tweeted a tweet releasing the first look of a film ‘Mumbaikar’ from his Twitter account. In this tweet, Karan Johar has given his best wishes to the director Santosh Sivan as well as actors Vijay Sethupathi, Vikrant Messi, Sanjay Mishra, Ranveer Shorey and Sachin Khedekar for the film.

In another tweet, Karan Johar has said that he is making himself proud by releasing the first look of this film. He says that in this film, two big faces of the cinema world are working together, which he likes very much. He says that he appreciates the work of cinematographer Santosh Sivan and Vijay Sethupathi.

Excited to share at 3pm the first look of the exceptionally talented MR Santosh Sivan’s next! Watch this space …. ❤️❤️ ???????????? @santoshsivan pic.twitter.com/zfZ2mzNgnw – Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 1, 2021

Explain that apart from Vijay Sethupathi and Vikrant Messi in the film, Sanjay Mishra, Ranveer Shorey and Sachin Khedekar will also play an important role. Santhosh Sivan is directing the film. The film is produced and directed by Karan Johar. Karan has also shared the first look of the film on his Instagram story.

