In 2004, the former Greek midfielder starred in the Nerazzurri match against the Portuguese: “You need to be careful, they have to be taken with a grain of salt”
There is a chapter in the Inter-Benfica story that rightfully enters the gallery of great Nerazzurri matches. We have to go back to March 25, 2004, when Zaccheroni’s team experienced real drama after Nuno Gomes’ goal. Suddenly however, Georgios Karagounis’ serpentine sends San Siro into raptures. The Greek midfielder dribbled past four men. In front of the fifth, however, he packs the precious assist for Martins’ 1-1.
