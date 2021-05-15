He is currently the most respected opposition politician in the country: Gergely Karacsony, 45 years old, is now striving to bring about the end of the right-wing nationalist government in his country.

D.he extremely popular mayor of Budapest, Gergely Karacsony, wants to challenge the right-wing nationalist head of government Viktor Orbán in the next parliamentary election in Hungary. The liberal politician announced in a Facebook video on Saturday that he wanted to run for their top candidate in the opposition primary. He is now considered the favorite, with which the 45-year-old politician is expected to face Orbán in April next year.

“I have the feeling that Hungary is in trouble, our country is extremely divided,” says Karacsony in the video recorded in his home village of Nyirtasson around 270 kilometers from Budapest. “I would very much like to serve to reunite Hungary.”

The primary is held by a six-party opposition alliance. It is the first time that a top candidate is to be chosen in this way in Hungary. Karacsony is currently considered the most respected opposition politician in the country. Three of the six parties involved had already announced before his candidacy that they would support him in the primary.

In the event of a pre-election victory, Karacsony would run against Prime Minister Orbán in the next parliamentary election, which is likely to take place in April next year. In current polls, the opposition alliance is just ahead of Orban’s Fidesz party. This had clearly won the last three parliamentary elections, which was also due to the fragmentation of the opposing camp. In order to solve this problem, six opposition parties from the left to the liberal to the right now want to run with a common candidate.