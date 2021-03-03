The Court of Justice of the Republic is due to render its judgment this Thursday, in the part of the Karachi case relating to the financing of the 1995 campaign of Édouard Balladur. The former Prime Minister and his Minister of Defense at the time, François Léotard, are accused of complicity in the use of funds from illegal retrocommissions, paid on the sidelines of major armament contracts. Intermediaries “Unnecessary” would have harvested some “550 million francs”, part of which would have been used for the campaign. A network uncovered during the investigation, still ongoing, into the attack in Karachi of May 8, 2002. Pleading that he had “Necessarily knowledge of the criminal origin of the funds”, the prosecution demanded against Édouard Balladur a one-year suspended sentence and a 50,000 euro fine. “Much more involved”, according to the attorney general, François Léotard faces a two-year suspended prison sentence and a 100,000 euro fine. J. H.