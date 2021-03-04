The Court of Justice of the Republic (CJR) delivered its judgment this Thursday in the part of the Karachi case relating to the financing of the 1995 campaign of Édouard Balladur. The former prime minister risked a one-year suspended prison sentence and a 50,000-euro fine, but he was released by the CJR. On the other hand, his ex-Minister of Defense François Léotard, “ much more involved ” according to the Attorney General, is for his part sentenced for “complicity” in the abuse of corporate assets to two years suspended prison sentence and a 100,000 euros fine.

Both were accused of complicity in the use of funds from illegal retrocommissions, paid on the sidelines of major arms contracts with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Intermediaries “Unnecessary” would have harvested some“550 million francs”, part of which would have been used for the campaign. A network brought to light during the investigation, still ongoing, into the attack in Karachi of May 8, 2002. In this case with complex ramifications, some close to Édouard Balladur, such as his former chief of staff Nicolas Bazire, who appealed, have already been sentenced in 2020.