It’s a dark week for the French right, which has been entangled in business for at least a decade. The magistrates have decided: small arrangements with probity are costly to those who flout the rules of the Republic. After Nicolas Sarkozy, sentenced Monday at first instance to three years in prison, one of which was for “corruption” and “influence peddling”, a new spawn was caught by the French justice: François Léotard. The former Minister of Defense, pillar of the late UDF, was found guilty of “complicity” in the abuse of corporate assets by the Court of Justice of the Republic (CJR) for his involvement in one of the aspects of the sprawling Karachi affair. He receives a two-year suspended prison sentence and a 100,000 euros fine.

Against Édouard Balladur, the prosecution had requested two years’ imprisonment and a fine of 50,000 euros. But the CJR released him. She therefore considers that the former prime minister played no role in this fraudulent operation, even though the criminal court had condemned, last June and in this same case, his chief of staff, Nicolas Bazire, who appealed . His closest collaborator had, in the mid-1990s, been arrested at the Franco-Swiss border with a bag of cash. But, by the voice of its president, Dominique Pauthe, the CJR considered that was “not reported the proof of the existence of instructions given knowingly” by Édouard Balladur.

Juicy arms contracts

More than twenty-five years old, the case was brought to light in 2010, during the investigation – still ongoing – into the Karachi attack (in Pakistan, in 2002), in which eleven French people died. employed by the Directorate of Naval Construction. Suspicions had then arisen about a potential hidden financing of the unsuccessful presidential campaign of 1995 led by Balladur. The former tenant of Matignon and his ex-minister were therefore accused of having set up a system of illegal retrocommissions on juicy arms contracts with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. A network of “useless” intermediaries would have received “exorbitant” commissions, in the words of François Molins, public prosecutor at the Court of Cassation. We are talking about “550 million francs”, or 160 million euros.

The three professional magistrates and the twelve parliamentarians who make up the CJR also considered that there was no evidence to establish the origin of the 10.25 million francs (the equivalent of 1.5 million euros today) which was paid into the campaign account of the then candidate, three days after the first round of the election where he came third behind Lionel Jospin and Jacques Chirac. For lack of evidence, they therefore cleared Édouard Balladur, now aged 91, who welcomed this decision: “I note with satisfaction the decision of the Court of Justice of the Republic, which finally recognizes my innocence. “His lawyer, during his plea, assured that his client did not have to” explain himself, twenty-five years later, the mode of financing of the campaign, to justify the sums which (…) were validated by the Constitutional Council “.

He nevertheless omitted to specify that its president at the time, Roland Dumas, had affirmed in 2015 that the campaign accounts of Chirac and Balladur, despite their validation by the wise men, “were clearly irregular”. A decision not in conformity with the law which it justified by the potential political crisis which would have caused an invalidation of the campaign accounts of the two barons of the right: “I saved the Republic in 1995”, even boasted Roland Dumas.

For François Léotard, described as “much more involved” by François Molins, the sanction does not pass. “I am ashamed for French justice and its dangerous drifts. I will always defend the freedom of political decision, ”reacted the 78-year-old man. He announced his cassation appeal. Or a breach of his line of defense in which he said: “You can condemn me, I don’t care. ”