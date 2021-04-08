The widow of actor Nikolai Karachentsov, 72-year-old Honored Artist of Russia Lyudmila Porgina announced the threat of starvation. She told about this on the air of the TVC channel, reports “Moskovsky Komsomolets”.

She said that she was forced to live, renting out real estate, “and would have died of hunger long ago.” Porgina’s pension with all allowances is about 53 thousand rubles.

In October 2020, Porgina suggested that she could travel around Europe if she received a high pension. “150 thousand is normal. With such a pension, it would be possible to allocate funds for a trip to Turkey. Or go to Paris buying the cheapest plane ticket and booking a budget hotel, ”explained Porgina. The actress lamented that she was receiving an increase in her pension in the amount of 30 thousand rubles: “What to do if we have such a country”.

Porgina performed at the Lenkom Theater from 1973 to 2010. She took part in all the most famous theater productions.