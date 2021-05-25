The return of Nikola Karabatic (37 years old) to the handball courts seems to be somewhat closer after the ordeal he has suffered in recent months after the cruciate ligament tear that occurred last October.

According to the newspaper L’Équipe Karabatic has returned to training this Saturday with his PSG teammates. The French media points out that Karabatic has already participated in warm-ups, throws and also in training games.

Despite his return to training, there is still no date for Karabatic’s return to the official competition since this Sunday he did not play in Aix. However, from the entity they hope that Karabatic picks up pace to play the Final Four in Cologne on June 12 and 13, which would also serve as a stimulus before concentrating with France to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics.

After missing the World Cup in Egypt due to this injury, Karabatic wants to triumph again on his return with the French team, since in Tokyo he will seek his third Olympic gold after those achieved in Beijing 2008 and London 2012 and will arrive with the desire to get the silver thorn in the 2016 Rio Games.