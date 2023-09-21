Political scientist Bondarenko: Pashinyan long ago surrendered Nagorno-Karabakh to Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan has achieved all the goals of the anti-terrorist operation in Nagorno-Karabakh in just 24 hours, President Ilham Aliyev said in an address to the people. Baku and the government of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) agreed to cease hostilities. A peace treaty is also being prepared between Yerevan and Baku, including on the Karabakh issue; the document is 70 percent ready.

We have no problems with the Armenian people. We accused the leaders of the (unrecognized NKR) of crimes and will bring them to justice Ilham Aliyev President of Azerbaijan

The NKR government announced capitulation to Baku. Meanwhile, in Armenia, which has officially renounced claims to the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh and participation in the peace process, anti-government protests continue to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

On what conditions did Nagorno-Karabakh capitulate to Azerbaijan?

According to statements by Azerbaijani Presidential Assistant for Foreign Policy Affairs Hikmet Hajiyev, Baku received guarantees from the NKR that all military formations of the unrecognized republic would be disbanded and disarmed. Representatives of Azerbaijan and the Armenians of Karabakh agreed to hold a meeting on reintegration issues. It will take place on September 21 in Yevlakh, Azerbaijan.

A car damaged by shelling in Stepanakert Photo: Hayk Harutyunyan / RIA Novosti

The media also learned that Baku demanded that the NKR authorities issue a certain list of persons to open a humanitarian corridor. This list includes ex-leaders of the NKR, military and government officials, as well as people who “have achieved significant success in the statehood” of the republic.

RIAC expert Alexey Naumov, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, said that the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, which lasted more than 30 years, can already be considered over. “The only question that remains is how the integration of the Karabakh Armenians into the society of Azerbaijan will take place, how the peacekeepers will help the remaining local security forces and local residents who wish to leave the region to leave Karabakh. In any case, there will be a document where these conditions will be clearly stated,” he said.

Russian peacekeepers died in Karabakh

Since the conclusion of the agreement between the NKR and Baku, not a single ceasefire violation has been recorded in the region, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

2261 a person from among the civilian population of Karabakh is in the base camp of Russian peacekeepers, about half of them are children

However, in the evening, a car with Russian peacekeepers came under fire near the village of Dzhanyatag, and the servicemen were killed. The fire was reported to have come from small arms. Russian and Azerbaijani representatives of investigative authorities are working on the spot. Later, another convoy of military personnel came under fire while escorting civilians, but no one was injured.

Peacekeepers continue carrying out tasks in the zone of armed conflict, in particular, they are engaged in the evacuation of the civilian population, monitor compliance with international humanitarian law and act as a mediator in negotiations between the NKR and Baku.

The work of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh Photo: press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense / TASS

How did Armenia react to the surrender of Karabakh?

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said that the Armenian side did not participate in the negotiations between the NKR and Azerbaijan. He emphasized that Yerevan will continue to monitor developments in the region and expressed hope that nothing threatens the Armenians under the rule of Baku.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry stated that the Armenians of Karabakh will be able to live in the region under the jurisdiction of Azerbaijan if Baku and Yerevan maintain dialogue on the national issue. At the same time, the Armenian authorities previously accused Baku of carrying out ethnic cleansing in Karabakh. In the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Armenia reportedthat they are working on the issues of accepting refugees from the region.

Protests in Yerevan Photo: Irakli Gedenidze/Reuters

Meanwhile, another anti-government protest continues in Yerevan; during the day, the police were forced to strengthen the cordon around the government building. MP from the opposition Dashnaktsutyun party Ishkhan Saghatelyan statedthat the opposition has formed a national committee to remove Pashinyan and is preparing a draft impeachment of the prime minister and the government.

Since the time of the first Karabakh war, Armenia, according to international law, has been the guarantor of the NKR's security and could provide it with military assistance. These obligations were enshrined in the Bishkek Ceasefire Protocol of 1994

Rallies demanding Pashinyan’s resignation have been taking place regularly since November 2020, when the latest escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh ended. The protesters considered the ceasefire agreement concluded on Baku’s terms to be a betrayal of national interests. In addition, when the transport and food blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh began at the end of 2022, Yerevan did not take forceful measures to resolve the situation, which also became a reason for criticism from the opposition.

Why did Karabakh surrender to Azerbaijan so easily?

RIAC expert Alexey Naumov noted that this time the NKR army was not ready for war. Azerbaijan’s rapid success was also ensured by the fact that Armenia suffered a diplomatic defeat. “None of the big world players agreed to stand up for Karabakh,” he noted.

Director of the Progressive Policy Foundation Oleg Bondarenko told Lente.ru that, apparently, Nikol Pashinyan entered into agreements with the Azerbaijani side and surrendered Nagorno-Karabakh long ago, and Moscow was simply presented with a fait accompli. “That’s why we saw such a weak and frankly shameful position of Pashinyan, who simply plainly shifted all responsibility onto Russian peacekeepers,” he said.

In the spring of 2022, Pashinyan, during negotiations with Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev, actually recognized Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan, subject to ensuring the security of the Armenian population. Later, Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on the aggravation of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, said that Armenia had thereby changed the status of the region, and in such a situation the conflict between Baku and NKR becomes an internal matter of Azerbaijan.