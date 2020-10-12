The Ministry of Defense of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic showed the destruction of the An-2 aircraft, which Azerbaijan used as a drone. Frames posted on website departments.

The published footage captures the moment of the fall, after which an explosion is heard.

Earlier, the press secretary of the NKR President Vahram Poghosyan said that the plane of the Azerbaijani Air Force was shot down at the site of the city of Martuni. The Armenian Ministry of Defense specified that the downed plane was An-2. The Azerbaijani side denies this information.

The fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) began on September 27. Baku stated that the Armenians fired at Azerbaijani positions and settlements and launched a counteroffensive. Armenia claims that Azerbaijan attacked the unrecognized republic and thousands of militants from Syria, who were transferred by Turkey, are fighting on its side.