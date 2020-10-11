The Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Army stated that it repelled the attack of the Azerbaijani armed forces in the northeastern direction. It is reported by RIA News…

The army of the unrecognized republic claims to have destroyed two units of enemy armored vehicles and inflicted heavy damage on them in manpower.

On October 10, it was reported that the capital of Karabakh, Stepanakert, came under fire for the first time after the declaration of a truce between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh began on September 27. Baku and Yerevan accused each other of provocation and escalation of the conflict. Almost two weeks later, the foreign ministers of the two republics arrived in Moscow for negotiations mediated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The negotiations lasted nine hours. The parties agreed to declare an armistice and start “substantive” (substantive) negotiations at the OSCE Minsk Group platform.