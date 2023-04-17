The Moscow City Court sentenced Kara-Murza to 25 years in a strict regime colony for treason and fakes

The Moscow City Court sentenced opposition leader Vladimir Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison (recognized in the Russian Federation as a foreign agent) for treason, cooperation with an undesirable organization and the spread of fakes about the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia. This was reported to Lente.ru by the press service of the court.

The court announced only the introductory and operative parts of the verdict. The trial of Kara-Murza began in March and was held behind closed doors due to the classified materials of the criminal case.

The investigation believes that the oppositionist, “motivated by political hatred,” announced “deliberately false information about the use of the Russian Armed Forces to bomb residential areas, maternity hospitals, hospitals and schools” in Ukraine in the Arizona House of Representatives. In addition, while serving as deputy chairman of Open Russia (an organization whose activities are recognized as undesirable on the territory of the Russian Federation), Kara-Murza has provided assistance to organizations from NATO member countries, which is regarded by the investigation as directed against the security of Russia, for several years. It was noted that for the services the accused received 30 thousand dollars a month.

Kara-Murza was arrested in the spring of 2022. He does not admit his guilt.