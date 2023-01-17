FLY. Russian TV broadcasts incessant propaganda worthy of George Orwell’s book 1984 “which is not limited to news and talk shows, but also permeates documentaries, cultural programs and even sport”, so that people “live in a frightening reality and distorted”. This was written in the Washington Post by Vladimir Kara Murza, a Russian dissident who has been in prison since April for opposing the war in Ukraine. “Among the most stressful aspects of life in Russian prisons is exposure to government propaganda. In each cell there is a television constantly on … most of the programming of the major networks consists of a continuous pro-regime and pro-war message not unlike the ‘two minutes of hate’ of 1984, only here the hate lasts for hours » writes the dissident. Fortunately, young people watch TV less and less and try to get information online, notes Kara Murza, asking the West to do everything possible to support the independent Russian media operating from abroad. “Nothing weakens official lies like truthful information,” he stresses.

