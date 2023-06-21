Käpylä overtaking | Residents are wary of squatters in Koskelantie: “This solution could be reconsidered”

HS visited Koskelantie, where it is suspected that the fatal overdrive took place.

Koskelantie There is a lot of traffic in Käpylä in Helsinki, even in the middle of a sunny Wednesday.

In the middle of the road passing through the residential area of ​​Olympiakylä is a boulevard decorated with trees and bushes, which serves as a thoroughfare for light traffic. There is a highway on both sides, where several buses run, for example.

It is suspected that one person happened on this road on Tuesday overdriving causing death. The police announced on Wednesday that they suspect that an elderly person ran over a middle-aged person at around 12:40 p.m. near Koskelantie 27.

There is a pedestrian crossing in the immediate vicinity of the address in question, before which there are no traffic lights or speed bumps. Director of Investigation, Crime Commissioner Juha Åkermanin according to it, it is not yet certain whether the overrun happened right at the crosswalk.

Koskelantien Crosswalks without lights have long been a topic of discussion in the area. The road is congested and has many lanes, so crossing it on foot may be a challenge. Already in 2019, it was reported that the crosswalk at Koskelantie 27 would be removed was planned for 2020.

Teemu Collin does not think Koskelantie is dangerous for pedestrians.

Three years later, the crosswalk is still in use – without traffic lights or other safety features. The speed limit at that point is 40 kilometers per hour.

On Wednesday afternoon, the news of the suspected overtaking had already reached the ears of the residents of the area. One of them is Teemu Collinwho has lived in the area since the 1980s.

“I don’t think there is a bigger problem here,” he says about crossing the roads.

He travels in the area mostly on foot, sometimes by car. He hasn’t noticed cars speeding especially on Koskelantie. When he is behind the wheel of the car himself, he feels that pedestrians crossing the road are quite easy to spot.

Went to school in the area Maj Singh disagrees.

“Sometimes there are drivers who don’t stop next to when another car stops.”

Koskelantie has been familiar to Maj Singh since childhood.

Ten a year ago, a car hit Singh’s sister in Koskelantie when she was crossing the crosswalk. I had a near miss when I was at school.

“Over there at the other end of the road,” he points in the direction of Pasila.

Traveling by bike Elias Girod has read discussions about the safety of pedestrian crossings in Käpylä’s Facebook group. He has not personally experienced dangerous situations in the area, but he has seen cars driving fast.

“Especially in the evenings, it’s been huddled. This solution could be reconsidered,” says Girod about crosswalks without lights.

Virva Liski and Tuomas Karjalainen were in Koskelantie on their way home to Vantaankoski.

Virva Liski and Tuomas Karjalainen live in Vantaankoski, but have spent a summer day at Kumpula’s land swimming pool. They used to live nearby in Vallila.

“After all, there is a lot of traffic here. However, as far as I remember, it hasn’t been dangerous here, Hämeentie is more dangerous in my opinion”, Karjalainen reflects.

Liski is especially worried about children walking in the area. There are several schools nearby.

“On a long, straight road like this, you pull quite hard.”

The police are asking for information about Tuesday’s suspected speeding. Observations can be reported to [email protected] or to the 24/7 hotline 029 541 7931.