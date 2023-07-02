Käpylä overtaking | A person died on Koskelantie – Helsinki explains the delay in renewing the dangerous road

Last week, a pedestrian was killed in a run-over near a dangerous crosswalk in Koskelantie. The city has had to renew the road’s crosswalks for years, but the matter has not progressed

I’m visiting The renewal of pedestrian crossings already planned for Koskelantie in 2019 will be implemented next year in the spring, says the traffic and street planning manager Reetta Putkonen.

It happened in Koskelanti last week overdrive, where the pedestrian died from his injuries. The police have yet to comment on whether the accident happened on a crosswalk.

However, the accident site was near a crosswalk that is planned to be removed. Koskelantie is considered dangerous to cross of the locals among.

Dangerous ones it has taken four years to renew the pedestrian crossings in Koskelantie.

First, the plan made in 2019 was used in the urban environment board in 2020, because the changes were so big, says Putkonen. After that, getting a construction plan from the consultant who made them produced difficulties.

“There were delays in the construction planning, and because of that we will receive the finished plans in August, after which we will start preparing for construction,” says Putkonen

Money had already been set aside for the repair of the protection road for this summer, but due to delayed construction plans, the road works will not be allowed until next spring, after the frost has stopped.

At the scene of the accident is an intermediate guardrail, i.e. a pedestrian crossing that is not located at the junction but along the straight road. In addition, there are no traffic lights on the crosswalk in question.

According to Putkonen, buffer roads are difficult in terms of traffic safety, because motorists are not as attentive at these points as they are at intersections.

“Intermediate roads come as a bit of a surprise to motorists. Therefore, they must be made more visible to motorists and more attention-grabbing. If it can’t be done, the alternative is to remove the intermediate guardrail, especially if there is a safer crosswalk nearby.”

Guardrails can be made safer with, for example, traffic lights, speed bumps, and narrowing car roads.

However, there are safer crosswalks with traffic lights near the crosswalks to be removed on Koskelantie, which is why the removal was seen as the best solution, Putkonen explains.