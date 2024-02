Minnesota forward Kaprizov scored six points in an NHL match

Russian forward of the Minnesota Wild Kirill Kaprizov scored six points in the NHL match. This was reported on the official website of the league.

Kaprizov scored three goals and three assists in the regular season game with the Vancouver Canucks. The meeting ended with the victory of Minnesota with a score of 10:7 (1:2, 2:3, 7:2).