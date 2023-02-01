New York, USA.- New York welcomed this Tuesday to his new artistic attraction: a huge futuristic “bean” wedged under a skyscraper and designed in the likeness of the famous sculpture “The Bean” in downtown Chicago, works in both cases by the Indian artist Anish Kapoor.

the quiet Tribeca neighborhood where it is located, I was almost used to seeing partially the mirror surface of the huge steel sculpturewhich protruded above some protective covers since construction began in 2019, in the corner of a block residential.

But this morning, the neighborhood was shocked to see their unobstructed reflection on the sculpture, completed and unveiled today without public announcement no attention seeking Alexico Group, the real estate developer of the skyscraper nicknamed “the Jenga tower” because of its puzzle look.

Kapoor’s new “bean”, a reduced version of tourist icon of the “city of the wind”, he was immediately targeted by passers-by who gawked at each other as he passed, filmed themselves on their phones, circled him back and forth, or tapped him curiously.

However, it also highlighted the indifference of many others, since unlike the public sculpture in Chicago, whose arched shape allows you to pass under it, this piece only offers the public the possibility of interacting with one of its domed sides, the one that looks outward.

The sculpture was initially conceived to occupy the northeast corner of the building in a deep space that stands some twenty feet tall by the Swiss firm of architects Herzog & de Meuron 15 years ago, when the works began, explains Alexico Group on its website.

As reported The New York Post, the work has had a cost of about 10 million dollars, not much more than what the most expensive apartment for sale currently costs, with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms spread over about 200 square meters: 7.95 million, indicates the CityRealty portal.