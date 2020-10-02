Share photos on instagram Sai Lokur, who won the hearts of people in Marathi Bigg Boss, has shared many engagement pictures on his Instagram account on Friday. In this, she is seen in a romantic style with Tirthadeep Roy.

‘I love you and …’ Actress Sai Lokur wrote with her and Tirthadeep Roy’s engagement photos, “I love you and this is the beginning and end of everything”.

Sai Lokur did not give any news till the lockdown During the lockdown when Sai Lokur was asked about his relationship and wedding planning, he did not respond to this. Eventually he made his fans happy by giving them the news of the engagement.

Sai Lokur remains active on social media Sai Lokur is very active on social media and keeps fans sharing updates related to him. He gave fans a virtual home tour from accepting the Pillow Challenge during the lockdown caused by the Corona epidemic.

Bollywood debut with ‘Kis Kis Kis Pyaar Karoon’ Sai Lokur’s fan following grew rapidly after participating in Marathi Bigg Boss. He made his Bollywood debut with the film ‘Kiss Kisko Pyar Karoon’.

Actress Sai Lokur, who worked in the film ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon’ with comedian Kapil Sharma, got engaged to her boyfriend Teerthadeep Roy. He has given this information through his social media account. Recently Sai Lokur accepted the matter of their relationship.